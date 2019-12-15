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38RCB Månlandningsspecial, 50 år av lögner
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4 views • December 15, 2019
Medverkande i detta avsnitt är Patrik, Daniel, Martin och Simon Shack
Gillar ni det vi producerar får ni gärna skicka in ett bidrag till bankkonto SEB 5708 35 378 01
1)Kvartetten går igenom allt som tyder på att månlandningarna inte är något annat än en stor bluff och hur de också kan offras ibland av nötverket för att upprätthålla en större lögn nämligen att människan inte kan skicka ut något utanför jordens atmosfär.
2) Conspiracy music guru, Do you still believe we went to the moon.
Gillar ni det vi producerar får ni gärna skicka in ett bidrag till bankkonto SEB 5708 35 378 01
1)Kvartetten går igenom allt som tyder på att månlandningarna inte är något annat än en stor bluff och hur de också kan offras ibland av nötverket för att upprätthålla en större lögn nämligen att människan inte kan skicka ut något utanför jordens atmosfär.
2) Conspiracy music guru, Do you still believe we went to the moon.
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