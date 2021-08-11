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French Police Patrol Cafes Demanding Vaccine Papers as Rand Paul Calls For Mass Resistance To COVID Tyranny
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560 views • August 11, 2021
Video has emerged out of Paris, France, showing police patrolling cafes and bars demanding to see people’s credentials and making sure they are not breaking the law by enjoying themselves while unvaccinated.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6112fc82564c9244e5f353cc
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6112fc82564c9244e5f353cc
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