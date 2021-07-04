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ThePatriotNurse: China Just Spoke Loud and Clear. Did We Hear?
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230 views • July 04, 2021
Posted 02July2021: Well friends, guess what the ChiComms have been up to! Oh boy!
Article Link Daily Comment (July 2, 2021) https://www.confluenceinvestment.com/daily-comment-july-2-2021/
WSJ article: Xi Jinping Warns China Won’t Be Bullied as Communist Party Marks 100 Years https://www.wsj.com/articles/xi-jinping-warns-china-wont-be-bullied-as-communist-party-marks-100-years-11625122870?st=rlh4kk4quf9xu7o&;reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink
The Book: Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides's Trap? by Graham Allison ISBN-13 : 978-0544935273
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
Article Link Daily Comment (July 2, 2021) https://www.confluenceinvestment.com/daily-comment-july-2-2021/
WSJ article: Xi Jinping Warns China Won’t Be Bullied as Communist Party Marks 100 Years https://www.wsj.com/articles/xi-jinping-warns-china-wont-be-bullied-as-communist-party-marks-100-years-11625122870?st=rlh4kk4quf9xu7o&;reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink
The Book: Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides's Trap? by Graham Allison ISBN-13 : 978-0544935273
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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