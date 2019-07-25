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DIY Cellulite Scrub!!
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259 views • July 25, 2019
What are your skin problems? Thumbs up if you want more DIY videos! This scrub is REALLY intense and if you use it consistently, your skin will improve dramatically before summer :)
DIY Cellulite, Acne Scar and Stretch Mark removal scrub
Ingredients: 1 Cup Ground Coffee (not instant), 3 tablespoons Sea Salt or Sugar, 6 tablespoons of Coconut Oil
Mix together and apply to legs, arms, stomach and face to fade and prevent/remove acne scars, cellulite and stretch marks.
DIY Cellulite, Acne Scar and Stretch Mark removal scrub
Ingredients: 1 Cup Ground Coffee (not instant), 3 tablespoons Sea Salt or Sugar, 6 tablespoons of Coconut Oil
Mix together and apply to legs, arms, stomach and face to fade and prevent/remove acne scars, cellulite and stretch marks.
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