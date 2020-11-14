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TRUMP prophecy: The COMING LANDSLIDE
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155 views • November 14, 2020
the TRUMP prophecy: a documentary about the prophecy of Trump http://godinanutshell.com/product-cat... and mathematically prophecy of Donald Trump victory in 2016 presidential election? For the FUTURE, click here https://youtu.be/6dmwzYL1rcg
GOD Dimension: Is GOD REAL? https://youtu.be/6dmwzYL1rcg
Trump Prophecy: Trump Inauguration Prophecy https://youtu.be/gBJKwlQkq6o
See also: Hillary: Losing by a Landslide and Rigging the Election: https://youtu.be/gQnb1pc4Drw ~trey
Trump prophecy documentary is written, directed and produced by Trey Smith / God in a Nutshell project http://godinanutshell.com/
Trey Smith documentaries that are exclusively on DVD: http://godinanutshell.com/product-cat...
Trey Smith website: http://godinanutshell.com/
Trey Smith Facebook https://www.facebook.com/officialTrey...
Trey God in a Nutshell https://www.facebook.com/GodInANutshe...
TRUMP: The Prophecy of Donald Trump. TRUMP and the Hebrew year 5777? These mysteries, and wealth's of others.
Trump "Make America Great Again" written (copyrighted) by: Caspar McCloud. "Make America Great Again" by Caspar McCloud. "Make America Great Again" (Trump / Donald Trump / Trump 2016 election slogan) is licensed for use in this use in this video, was originally written for use in this Trump prophecy video.
TRUMP: In this documentary of Donald Trump and the prophecy of Trump... The truth is there are prophecy a plenty surrounding this Trump vs. Clinton 2016 election (Trump v Clinton 2016 presidential election). The bulk of prophecy focuses on Trump.... Donald Trump.... a man (Trump) commonly now seen (in prophecy circles) as a "modern "Cyrus".
TRUMP: We delve into the heart of prophecy looking at the mathematical enigmas surrounding Trump, the ancient texts eerily seeming to foreshadow Trump, the financial Trump coincidences & property Trump coincidences that appear to match with ancient records... from both the Bible and Babylon.
TRUMP: Begging the question, can mysteries from some 2,500 years in our past actually be a foreshadowing of the future of the United States, and even possibly predict a LANDSLIDE victory for Donald Trump. As absurd as this could easily sound, the journey through the prophecy of the past and comparisons with Donald Trump may -- at minimum -- astound you?
TRUMP: Further we take a ride through the mathematics surrounding Trump -- which again strangely stretches from the ancient past (of King Cyrus, no-less) to modern day.... again seeming to fascinatingly encircle Donald Trump.
TRUMP: Clips used for Trump / Donald Trump / Trump prophecy commentary in this video include (but are/may not (be) limited to):Trump v Clinton, Trump v Clinton presidential debate, Trump v Clinton (PBS)Trump v Clinton Taxes (CNN), Trump on Islam (FOX), Trump on immigration (CNN), Trump on Mexico (CSPAN), Trump on Wall (CSPAN), Trump Crooked Hillary (MSNBC), etc.
TRUMP: Contributors to Trump Prophecy documentary:
Trump "Make America Great Again" written (copyrighted) by: Capspar McCloud. "Make America Great Again" by Caspar McCloud https://www.facebook.com/pastor.c.mcc...
Trump documentary music: Mattia Cupelli https://www.youtube.com/user/MattiaCu...
Trump additional music: https://www.facebook.com/AnthonyCMeye...
Trump prophecy by Kim Clement: http://www.kimclement.com/index.php
https://www.youtube.com/user/ProphetK...
Trump prophecy by Mark Taylor (courtesy TruNews ~ Rick Wiles). Trump TruNews prophecy https://www.youtube.com/user/TRUNEWSo...
Trump prophecy by Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj http://www.jesusministries.org/aboutu...
TRUMP: Additional thanks to Sunbeam America (future free energy) interview in Trump prophecy video. Also Special thanks to CEO Michael Hughes
John Paul Dumas II Ph.D Certified Private Equity Professional, China (Donald Trump on China / Trump Prophecy)
Henry Shaffer: President Radio Station WUCC 99.9 and Project SEER (Trump and year 5777) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNMw...
Entities - UNVEILING: https://youtu.be/G9_gf8zbC7g
Entities -Beginning: https://youtu.be/e86yOpih3eI
Nephilim: https://youtu.be/1zz8_MxcnzY
Noah: https://youtu.be/lktmmd7YnD8
Enoch: https://youtu.be/FX3LacqYR58
Theory of Everything: https://youtu.be/mtBz1roiQR8
Jurassic: https://youtu.be/niDCq3TbvOo
Richard Dawkins: https://youtu.be/QbNpi2d5oEs
Enoch original: https://youtu.be/BZGN6EKjvAo
Enoch new: https://youtu.be/FX3LacqYR58
TRUMP: NOTE that this video (Trump prophecy) was uploaded 2 days following the first presidential debate (Trump v Clinton 2016) -- Trump documentary / Trump Prophecy was uploaded on 9/29/2016.
TRUMP:
Trump prophecy documentary is written, directed and produced by Trey Smith / God in a Nutshell project http://godinanutshell.com/
God bless all of you. And, God bless America,
Trey Smith
Trey Smith documentaries that are exclusively on DVD: http://godinanutshell.com/product-cat...
GOD Dimension: Is GOD REAL? https://youtu.be/6dmwzYL1rcg
Trump Prophecy: Trump Inauguration Prophecy https://youtu.be/gBJKwlQkq6o
See also: Hillary: Losing by a Landslide and Rigging the Election: https://youtu.be/gQnb1pc4Drw ~trey
Trump prophecy documentary is written, directed and produced by Trey Smith / God in a Nutshell project http://godinanutshell.com/
Trey Smith documentaries that are exclusively on DVD: http://godinanutshell.com/product-cat...
Trey Smith website: http://godinanutshell.com/
Trey Smith Facebook https://www.facebook.com/officialTrey...
Trey God in a Nutshell https://www.facebook.com/GodInANutshe...
TRUMP: The Prophecy of Donald Trump. TRUMP and the Hebrew year 5777? These mysteries, and wealth's of others.
Trump "Make America Great Again" written (copyrighted) by: Caspar McCloud. "Make America Great Again" by Caspar McCloud. "Make America Great Again" (Trump / Donald Trump / Trump 2016 election slogan) is licensed for use in this use in this video, was originally written for use in this Trump prophecy video.
TRUMP: In this documentary of Donald Trump and the prophecy of Trump... The truth is there are prophecy a plenty surrounding this Trump vs. Clinton 2016 election (Trump v Clinton 2016 presidential election). The bulk of prophecy focuses on Trump.... Donald Trump.... a man (Trump) commonly now seen (in prophecy circles) as a "modern "Cyrus".
TRUMP: We delve into the heart of prophecy looking at the mathematical enigmas surrounding Trump, the ancient texts eerily seeming to foreshadow Trump, the financial Trump coincidences & property Trump coincidences that appear to match with ancient records... from both the Bible and Babylon.
TRUMP: Begging the question, can mysteries from some 2,500 years in our past actually be a foreshadowing of the future of the United States, and even possibly predict a LANDSLIDE victory for Donald Trump. As absurd as this could easily sound, the journey through the prophecy of the past and comparisons with Donald Trump may -- at minimum -- astound you?
TRUMP: Further we take a ride through the mathematics surrounding Trump -- which again strangely stretches from the ancient past (of King Cyrus, no-less) to modern day.... again seeming to fascinatingly encircle Donald Trump.
TRUMP: Clips used for Trump / Donald Trump / Trump prophecy commentary in this video include (but are/may not (be) limited to):Trump v Clinton, Trump v Clinton presidential debate, Trump v Clinton (PBS)Trump v Clinton Taxes (CNN), Trump on Islam (FOX), Trump on immigration (CNN), Trump on Mexico (CSPAN), Trump on Wall (CSPAN), Trump Crooked Hillary (MSNBC), etc.
TRUMP: Contributors to Trump Prophecy documentary:
Trump "Make America Great Again" written (copyrighted) by: Capspar McCloud. "Make America Great Again" by Caspar McCloud https://www.facebook.com/pastor.c.mcc...
Trump documentary music: Mattia Cupelli https://www.youtube.com/user/MattiaCu...
Trump additional music: https://www.facebook.com/AnthonyCMeye...
Trump prophecy by Kim Clement: http://www.kimclement.com/index.php
https://www.youtube.com/user/ProphetK...
Trump prophecy by Mark Taylor (courtesy TruNews ~ Rick Wiles). Trump TruNews prophecy https://www.youtube.com/user/TRUNEWSo...
Trump prophecy by Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj http://www.jesusministries.org/aboutu...
TRUMP: Additional thanks to Sunbeam America (future free energy) interview in Trump prophecy video. Also Special thanks to CEO Michael Hughes
John Paul Dumas II Ph.D Certified Private Equity Professional, China (Donald Trump on China / Trump Prophecy)
Henry Shaffer: President Radio Station WUCC 99.9 and Project SEER (Trump and year 5777) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNMw...
Entities - UNVEILING: https://youtu.be/G9_gf8zbC7g
Entities -Beginning: https://youtu.be/e86yOpih3eI
Nephilim: https://youtu.be/1zz8_MxcnzY
Noah: https://youtu.be/lktmmd7YnD8
Enoch: https://youtu.be/FX3LacqYR58
Theory of Everything: https://youtu.be/mtBz1roiQR8
Jurassic: https://youtu.be/niDCq3TbvOo
Richard Dawkins: https://youtu.be/QbNpi2d5oEs
Enoch original: https://youtu.be/BZGN6EKjvAo
Enoch new: https://youtu.be/FX3LacqYR58
TRUMP: NOTE that this video (Trump prophecy) was uploaded 2 days following the first presidential debate (Trump v Clinton 2016) -- Trump documentary / Trump Prophecy was uploaded on 9/29/2016.
TRUMP:
Trump prophecy documentary is written, directed and produced by Trey Smith / God in a Nutshell project http://godinanutshell.com/
God bless all of you. And, God bless America,
Trey Smith
Trey Smith documentaries that are exclusively on DVD: http://godinanutshell.com/product-cat...
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