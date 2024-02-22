Create New Account
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - February 20, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Published Thursday

 Episode 2220 -Will the U.S. send more military money to Europe and Africa ? -Is society breeding pedophiles in the public school system with the transgender counselors, teachers and people in charge? -kids and their diets (GMO/MSG) -healthmasters product total rest -Cummins pays 1.67 billion for allegedly bypassing emissions -community in los Angeles have no say where 5G towers go. -democracy is being defined as excluding the people. -the difference of Democracy and Republic -president Lincoln was a tyrant! -Sherman’s bow ties. High energy must listen show!

Keywords
healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption

