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GhostEzra 07.08.2021 at 05:32 on Telegram [07.08.2021]
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40 views • August 07, 2021
Note: I remember GhostEzra from the beginning at 2020, suddenly he was gone, blocked everywhere, in my research today on another video I suddenly find him again. Why is everybody blocking him ? Is he telling the truth?
Check his Telegram Account: https://t.me/GhostEzra - maybe you learn something about who control and rule the world and why :)
U.S. - Hugely Popular QAnon Telegram Account Goes on Antisemitic Tirade
BY EWAN PALMER ON 5/21/21 AT 7:36 AM EDT
One of the most popular QAnon advocates on the encrypted messaging app Telegram has spent several hours sharing antisemitic posts—which are being lapped up by followers.
The GhostEzra account, which has more than 334,000 subscribers on Telegram, has shared a number of antisemitic smears and conspiracy theories since Thursday.
https://www.newsweek.com/qanon-ghostezra-antisemitism-telegram-1593592
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=ghostezra+telegram&;t=h_&ia=web
https://t.me/s/ghostezra
https://t.me/GhostEzra
https://t.me/GhostEzra/7395
https://t.me/s/ghostezra
Check his Telegram Account: https://t.me/GhostEzra - maybe you learn something about who control and rule the world and why :)
U.S. - Hugely Popular QAnon Telegram Account Goes on Antisemitic Tirade
BY EWAN PALMER ON 5/21/21 AT 7:36 AM EDT
One of the most popular QAnon advocates on the encrypted messaging app Telegram has spent several hours sharing antisemitic posts—which are being lapped up by followers.
The GhostEzra account, which has more than 334,000 subscribers on Telegram, has shared a number of antisemitic smears and conspiracy theories since Thursday.
https://www.newsweek.com/qanon-ghostezra-antisemitism-telegram-1593592
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=ghostezra+telegram&;t=h_&ia=web
https://t.me/s/ghostezra
https://t.me/GhostEzra
https://t.me/GhostEzra/7395
https://t.me/s/ghostezra
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