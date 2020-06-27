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Voting Democrat & the Progressive Church are Anti-God
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12 views • June 27, 2020
The platform of the Democratic party stands strongly against the principles of God’s word. To vote Democrat in 2020 is to vote for socialism (which is theft), communism (which is slavery), and abortion (which is murder).
Yet many who call themselves Christians will be voting Democrat in the 2020 election. Why? Because their faith is not defined by the Bible. They are called “progressive” Christians, but the bible calls them the “apostate church.”
Is your church on track to becoming a part of the apostate church of the end times? Watch today’s episode to learn the signs that you should be looking out for.
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Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write or donate to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
Yet many who call themselves Christians will be voting Democrat in the 2020 election. Why? Because their faith is not defined by the Bible. They are called “progressive” Christians, but the bible calls them the “apostate church.”
Is your church on track to becoming a part of the apostate church of the end times? Watch today’s episode to learn the signs that you should be looking out for.
***********************************
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write or donate to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
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