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Voting Democrat & the Progressive Church are Anti-God
Zach Drew Show
Zach Drew Show
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12 views • June 27, 2020
The platform of the Democratic party stands strongly against the principles of God’s word. To vote Democrat in 2020 is to vote for socialism (which is theft), communism (which is slavery), and abortion (which is murder).

Yet many who call themselves Christians will be voting Democrat in the 2020 election. Why? Because their faith is not defined by the Bible. They are called “progressive” Christians, but the bible calls them the “apostate church.”

Is your church on track to becoming a part of the apostate church of the end times? Watch today’s episode to learn the signs that you should be looking out for.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy