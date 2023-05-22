Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
La Verità sulla Forza di Gravità e sul Peso - Spirali, Pressione e Densità 22 Maggio 2023
90 views
channel image
Dino Tinelli
Published Yesterday |

Analizziamo i principi di base della forza di gravità, che non è legata alla massa; descriviamo le proprietà del Peso degli atomi e della materia Una nuova prospettiva sulle forze della natura Track: The Beginning Music by https://www.fiftysounds.com

Keywords
energiapiramidisecrests of the worldegizipressionepulsazioneforza gravita

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket