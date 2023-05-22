La Verità sulla Forza di Gravità e sul Peso - Spirali, Pressione e Densità 22 Maggio 2023

Analizziamo i principi di base della forza di gravità, che non è legata alla massa;
descriviamo le proprietà del Peso degli atomi e della materia
Una nuova prospettiva sulle forze della natura
Track: The Beginning
Music by https://www.fiftysounds.com
