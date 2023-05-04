He's a Criminal! BIDEN under scrutiny over new Whistleblower Evidence!

A highly credible whistleblower says the DOJ is sitting on evidence of the President of the United States being directly involved in a bribery scheme with a foreign national. They allege Joe Biden exchanged money for policy decisions when he was Obama’s VP.
Chuck Grassley is going after the document, says possibility WH will mark it classified to block his efforts.
source: https://twitter.com/i/status/1653915251954397186
