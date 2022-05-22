© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America’s Fall To Communism, Australia Enslaved And The Plan For The World
Follow
1
Share
Report
205 views • May 22, 2022
America’s Fall To Communism
https://endtimes.video/america-fall-to-communism/
Roman Catholic Down Under Covid-19 Enforcers
- Daniel Michael Andrews was educated at the Roman Catholic Marist Brothers' Galen Catholic College. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Galen_Catholic_College
see Marist Brorthers child abuse - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marist_Brothers
-- Australia's New Prime Minister, Anthony Norman Albanese Born 2 March 1963 (age 59)
Darlinghurst, New South Wales, Australia
attended Catholic St Joseph's Primary School in Camperdown and Roman Catholic St Mary's Cathedral College https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/St_Mary%27s_Cathedral_College,_Sydney
Albanese is pro-abortion rights, stating in an interview in August 2019 that he believes "women do have a right to choose". He is also in favour of legalising voluntary euthanasia.
Albanese is a supporter and advocate for LGBT rights,and often participates in the annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.
--Western Australian Premier and Covid 19 Enforcer, Mark McGowan was born into a family of Irish Roman Catholic in Newcastle, New South Wales
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10625049
Mark McGowan sparked outrage as he launched a 'COVID ARMY' that will go door to door and test Aussies
| Updated: 23:49 EDT, 17 March 2022
https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/coronavirus/wa-premier-mark-mcgowans-playing-politics-with-his-harsh-border-closure/video/9ebddf469bdf29c22849fe27ba151791
--Roman Catholic Covid-19 Enforcer Dominic Francis Perrottet 46th Premier of New South Wales Incumbent Assumed office 5 October 2021 - Preceded by Gladys Berejiklian
He is the third-oldest of 12 children. His father, John Perrottet, works for the World Bank as the Global Lead for Tourism at the International Finance Corporation, in Washington, DC. Perrottet's family were members of the Catholic prelature, Opus Dei. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opus_Dei
Perrottet was educated at private Catholic schools Oakhill College in Castle Hill
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oakhill_College
and Roman Catholic Redfield College in Dural
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Redfield_College_(New_South_Wales)
Perrottet is married to Helen and has seven children.
He stated opposition to "more social engineering, more welfare handouts... more government spending and intervention in our lives" (except Covid-19 of course) . . .
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dominic_Perrottet
---Annastacia Palaszczuk
Born 25 July 1969 (age 52)
Durack, Queensland, Australia
Roman Catholic Covid-19 Enforcer -Palaszczuk was raised in the Brisbane suburb of Durack. Her father, veteran state Labor MP Henry Pałaszczuk, was born in Germany to Polish parents.
Palaxzczuk attended Roman Catholic St Mary's College, Ipswich from 1982 to 1986.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/St_Mary%27s_College,_Ipswich
Queensland detected its first positive case of COVID-19 on 28 January 2020. A day later, Palaszczuk declared a public health emergency
Australia Enslaved And The Plan For The World
https://endtimes.video/australia-enslaved/?fbclid=IwAR2E_lf5uMBqqGTV2tQZoyUrf_3-CwsXSaOZ1L8NxudvcRx943naRTFw4rY
https://endtimes.video/america-fall-to-communism/
Roman Catholic Down Under Covid-19 Enforcers
- Daniel Michael Andrews was educated at the Roman Catholic Marist Brothers' Galen Catholic College. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Galen_Catholic_College
see Marist Brorthers child abuse - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marist_Brothers
-- Australia's New Prime Minister, Anthony Norman Albanese Born 2 March 1963 (age 59)
Darlinghurst, New South Wales, Australia
attended Catholic St Joseph's Primary School in Camperdown and Roman Catholic St Mary's Cathedral College https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/St_Mary%27s_Cathedral_College,_Sydney
Albanese is pro-abortion rights, stating in an interview in August 2019 that he believes "women do have a right to choose". He is also in favour of legalising voluntary euthanasia.
Albanese is a supporter and advocate for LGBT rights,and often participates in the annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.
--Western Australian Premier and Covid 19 Enforcer, Mark McGowan was born into a family of Irish Roman Catholic in Newcastle, New South Wales
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10625049
Mark McGowan sparked outrage as he launched a 'COVID ARMY' that will go door to door and test Aussies
| Updated: 23:49 EDT, 17 March 2022
https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/coronavirus/wa-premier-mark-mcgowans-playing-politics-with-his-harsh-border-closure/video/9ebddf469bdf29c22849fe27ba151791
--Roman Catholic Covid-19 Enforcer Dominic Francis Perrottet 46th Premier of New South Wales Incumbent Assumed office 5 October 2021 - Preceded by Gladys Berejiklian
He is the third-oldest of 12 children. His father, John Perrottet, works for the World Bank as the Global Lead for Tourism at the International Finance Corporation, in Washington, DC. Perrottet's family were members of the Catholic prelature, Opus Dei. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opus_Dei
Perrottet was educated at private Catholic schools Oakhill College in Castle Hill
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oakhill_College
and Roman Catholic Redfield College in Dural
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Redfield_College_(New_South_Wales)
Perrottet is married to Helen and has seven children.
He stated opposition to "more social engineering, more welfare handouts... more government spending and intervention in our lives" (except Covid-19 of course) . . .
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dominic_Perrottet
---Annastacia Palaszczuk
Born 25 July 1969 (age 52)
Durack, Queensland, Australia
Roman Catholic Covid-19 Enforcer -Palaszczuk was raised in the Brisbane suburb of Durack. Her father, veteran state Labor MP Henry Pałaszczuk, was born in Germany to Polish parents.
Palaxzczuk attended Roman Catholic St Mary's College, Ipswich from 1982 to 1986.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/St_Mary%27s_College,_Ipswich
Queensland detected its first positive case of COVID-19 on 28 January 2020. A day later, Palaszczuk declared a public health emergency
Australia Enslaved And The Plan For The World
https://endtimes.video/australia-enslaved/?fbclid=IwAR2E_lf5uMBqqGTV2tQZoyUrf_3-CwsXSaOZ1L8NxudvcRx943naRTFw4rY
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.