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Ukraine (Donbass, Luzansk, Donetsk) - Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
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61 views • March 03, 2022
From its territory Ukraine may not only attack Russia faster but also export a lefty indoctrination much easier. The people of Donetsk and Luzansk did not agree for their children and youth to be indoctrinated with LGBTQ+ agenda. They are normal, honest people, who do not accept the current policy of Ukrainian government regarding sexualisation of the kids from the earliest age possible. That's why they are being treated as different, unbearable and unacceptable for the western masters of Ukraine. Russia and President Putin brought the salvation for them but you will not hear about it in MSM.
However, you may always take a closer look to the Ukrainian president Zelensky and you will surely understand what's going on there:
https://odysee.com/@JOSE:f1/the-truth-about-zelensky:1
https://www.bitchute.com/video/shOQQGNq2Zoi/
https://rumble.com/vwd7b5-why-is-ukraine-so-important-to-the-lefty-west.html
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/7e19d3d5-988b-460c-bb98-a9081babde72
However, you may always take a closer look to the Ukrainian president Zelensky and you will surely understand what's going on there:
https://odysee.com/@JOSE:f1/the-truth-about-zelensky:1
https://www.bitchute.com/video/shOQQGNq2Zoi/
https://rumble.com/vwd7b5-why-is-ukraine-so-important-to-the-lefty-west.html
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/7e19d3d5-988b-460c-bb98-a9081babde72
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