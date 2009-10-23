© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[rap song feat. 23 Oct 2009 James O'Keefe] Victicrat (Damn it Feels Good to be a Victim)
Follow
1
Share
Report
3 views • January 24, 2022
>> http://americanmuckraker.com (okay maybe I do get paid for posting this link; I get paid in good vibes :p)
VICTICRAT
Producer: Eric Elder
Writer/Director: Christian Hartsock
Performed by Buddy Sostham
Featuring: Alfonzo Rachel
Starring: James OKeefe, Laura Marie, Ryan Sorba, Eric Elder, Jeremy Shelton, Erik Bishop
Executive Producer: John Bishop
Music Producer: Reo
Lyrics: Christian Hartsock
Assistant Director: Adam Weinberg
Director of Photography: Jason Rodriguez
Editor: Victor Shklyar
Assistant Editor: Daniel Smith
Production Designer: Meg Holland
Camera Operator: Joseph Delgadillo
Steadicam Operator: Robert Woodward
Gaffer: Seth Naugle
DIT: Anthony Gourdine Woodard
EPK: David Long
Special Thanks:
Larry Elder
Randolph Elder
POV Pictures
Dionysus Productions
Young Americans for Freedom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhPqmJynQPU
CONTACT: Dionysus Productions: [email protected]
POVPictures: [email protected]
VICTICRAT
Producer: Eric Elder
Writer/Director: Christian Hartsock
Performed by Buddy Sostham
Featuring: Alfonzo Rachel
Starring: James OKeefe, Laura Marie, Ryan Sorba, Eric Elder, Jeremy Shelton, Erik Bishop
Executive Producer: John Bishop
Music Producer: Reo
Lyrics: Christian Hartsock
Assistant Director: Adam Weinberg
Director of Photography: Jason Rodriguez
Editor: Victor Shklyar
Assistant Editor: Daniel Smith
Production Designer: Meg Holland
Camera Operator: Joseph Delgadillo
Steadicam Operator: Robert Woodward
Gaffer: Seth Naugle
DIT: Anthony Gourdine Woodard
EPK: David Long
Special Thanks:
Larry Elder
Randolph Elder
POV Pictures
Dionysus Productions
Young Americans for Freedom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhPqmJynQPU
CONTACT: Dionysus Productions: [email protected]
POVPictures: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.