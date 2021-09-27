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015 Trump Kneels At Catholic Shrine Jubilee For Earth -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Whats Up Prof?
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
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22 views • September 27, 2021
In Episode 15 we look at the current events that are happening in the World, link it back to Bible prophecy and identify where we stand and are heading in the stream of time.

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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:

VIDEOS:

Revolution, Tyrants And Wars – Part 15 of Total Onslaught Series by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrZ61...

The Jesuits and The Counter Reformation Part 1 – Episode 8 of Rekindling The Reformation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qu12z...

The Jesuits and The Counter Reformation Part 2 – Episode 9 of Rekindling The Reformation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAJot...

Sunday Is Coming - Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctzuJ...

Sunday Is Coming - Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W0vFk...

Rekindling The Reformation – 11 Part Series By Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Repairing The Breach – 15 Part Series By Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

ARTICLES:

Archbishop’s Letter to President Trump
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/...

Jubilee For The Earth Document
https://www.lutheranworld.org/content...

https://shop.economist.com/products/t...

https://www.catholicnews.com/services...

https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-4...

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/tru...

https://www.businessinsider.co.za/mic...

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/202...

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/new...

https://www.washingtonpost.com/techno...

https://www.forbes.com/sites/tommybee...

https://www.ncronline.org/news/vatica...

https://catholicherald.co.uk/gods-pla...

https://www.thecatholicuniverse.com/s...

https://www.jesuit.org.uk/pope-franci...

https://www.politico.com/magazine/sto...

https://medium.com/splatterme/the-pro...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/amp/world-...

https://www.oriongazette.com/zz/news/...

https://www.catholicnews.com/services...

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/20...

https://www.indcatholicnews.com/news/...

SPIRIT OF PROPHECY QUOTES:

Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 17 (1902) - Ms 135, 1902
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 14 (1899) - Lt 232, 1899
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...


The Review and Herald December 13, 1892, paragraph 16
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

The Great Controversy, p. 234.2 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Keywords
healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritchristjesussalvationearthreligionmoneyfaithheartfreekindnessend timebelieveheaven hellfeeltendernesshealth wealthparidiceevolution sciencelove truth
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