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Jesse Ventura and Dr. Rima Laibow discuss the pending pandemic by in 2009
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1084 views • September 26, 2021
A fascinating conversation about what will be happening in the future. In this case, it was 11 years. Adjuvants such as squalene are added to vaccines which have been known to disable the immune system to the extent the body can no longer tell the difference between itself and foreign invaders. It sounds exactly like with the spike proteins do.
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