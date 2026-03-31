CTP (20260331 S3EMarSpecial10) Sheila K Collins Lets Make Art Out Of What Happens To Us BTS video

CTP (S3EMarSpecial10) What If Healing Starts With Creating

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We trade puns and real talk with author Sheila K. Collins about why grief does not move in tidy stages and how art can help us carry loss without shutting down. We explore storytelling, memory, legacy, and creative practices that keep us connected to the people and lives we love.

• the backstory behind “Sheila K.” and why names matter

• growing up in Louisville and how arts communities shape us

• The Art Of Grieving and the spiral model of grief

• why people avoid grief conversations and what to say instead

• using music, movement, crafts, and found objects as creative coping tools

• building rituals for anniversaries and keeping legacy alive

• co-destiny and turning loss into purpose through giving and research

• Interplay improvisation and using humor to make the heavy lighter

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