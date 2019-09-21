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The Analogues - Sergeant Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band
The Nowhere Channel
The Nowhere Channel
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71 views • September 21, 2019
In my opinion, the best Beatles Tribute Band in the World! The Dutch band, The Analogues! They don't look like The Beatles, they don't want to look like -or want to be like The Beatles, but they want to sound like The Beatles! Most of all, to play their '66 ~'70 stuff, live on stage which The Beatles never did! In this particular case, they want to play the music from the Sergeant Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band album live on stage, but as close to the real thing as possible! Meaning, with all the original instruments or means that come very close to the original! This English subtitled documentary takes you along, in their journey to get there!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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