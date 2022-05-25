X22 REPORT Ep. 2782b - Message Received, Scare Necessary Event, You Are Safe, Good Guys Are Winning

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Message Received, Scare Necessary Event, You Are Safe, Good Guys Are Winning
The [DS] is now left with one option, some type of scare event, this is necessary so the people can see the truth. The truth is coming out and the [DS] can not do anything to stop it. The midterms are approaching and the people are turning out and voting against the [DS] players. The good guys are winning, defcon 1, prepare countermeasures.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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