Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Neutralizing the Carbon-Capture Pipeline Threat
channel image
The New American
2238 Subscribers
48 views
Published 15 hours ago

Just because he’s no longer in Congress, that doesn’t mean he’s spending all his time golfing. Like any true patriot activist, former Iowa Congressman Steve King can’t help but get involved in a noble fight.

The carbon-capture scam is part of the larger man-made climate-change scam. King has recently taken up the carbon-capture pipeline cause, as Iowans are especially threatened by this government-subsidized venture that promises to roll over their property rights and through their productive farms. In this interview, King lays out the threat and discusses how Americans are fighting back.

Keywords
steve kingjohn birch societythe new americancarbon capturepaul dragu

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket