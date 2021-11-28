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STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS, 5G GRAPHENE BRAIN HACKING!!!
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395 views • November 28, 2021
Listen and learn... Wait til they turn up this 5G beast system this winter then we will all find out what it's really meant for, and it certainly isn't telecoms!!!
Find my 5G DEATHTOWER footage used in this STFN video loop in this LINK below
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hYmbwV6OpZEe/
And remember we are the resistance!!!
Find my 5G DEATHTOWER footage used in this STFN video loop in this LINK below
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hYmbwV6OpZEe/
And remember we are the resistance!!!
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