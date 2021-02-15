Episode 137 - The Truth About Post-Constitutional America

The Constitution served as the glue that held the United States together for over two hundred years. Unfortunately, over the last century, we have seen a steady erosion of the principles and rules of the game captured in that document. So much so that we now live in a post-constitutional country where the document is all but ignored or it is bastardized to fit the needs of the ruling class.



The sheer size of the federal government and the power it wields far exceeds anything the founding generation could ever have imagined. For those who love the country, this is a sad revelation. For those who love power, control and influence, they can claim victory.