The End Of The Pelosi Era!

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published January 3, 2023
Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!
As Republicans are reportedly bruising themselves up behind closed doors over who will be the next Speaker of the House, one thing is certain: today the Pelosi Era in Congress is over. What will be her legacy? Also today, did Trump's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs commit treason? Finally, what does the major Ukraine rocket strike on Russian forces mean for US security?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.