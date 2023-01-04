The End Of The Pelosi Era!

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published January 3, 2023

As Republicans are reportedly bruising themselves up behind closed doors over who will be the next Speaker of the House, one thing is certain: today the Pelosi Era in Congress is over. What will be her legacy? Also today, did Trump's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs commit treason? Finally, what does the major Ukraine rocket strike on Russian forces mean for US security?



