Corporate media lost their minds over DJT Speech at Black Conservative Federation Conference about his Mugshot.
GalacticStorm
Published 13 hours ago

Corporate media lost their collective minds over Donald Trump talking to African Americans at a conference about his Mugshot.  


So we asked Black Voters at that event what they think about it.   The Fake News Will NOT Show You THIS.

Keywords
corporate mediatrump mugshotblack conservative federation conference

