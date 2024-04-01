Corporate media lost their minds over DJT Speech at Black Conservative Federation Conference about his Mugshot.

Corporate media lost their collective minds over Donald Trump talking to African Americans at a conference about his Mugshot.
So we asked Black Voters at that event what they think about it. The Fake News Will NOT Show You THIS.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.