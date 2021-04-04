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▶️ Decentralized Community Ownership – Den.Social With Joe Roets | EP#425
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30 views • April 04, 2021
I sat down with Joe Roets who founded DragonChain and Den.social to discuss Den, Dragonchain, what they are all about, what makes their platform is unique, and where they are headed in the future.
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:49 About Joe
02:15 DragonChain Origins
04:08 Den Social Origins
07:17 What Is DragonChain?
10:30 What Is Den Social?
28:51 KYC Plans
37:30 Den Social Name
41:42 Tokenomics & Features
51:24 How Decentralized Is Den?
1:00:00 Stance On Privacy & Free Speech
1:05:45 Up And Coming Features
1:12:04 Outro
Den social is a crypto monetized blockchain social media platform that offers tokenized rewards that all content creators and content evaluators are competing to earn more MTR by creating quality content and by finding quality content fastest.
Check out their simple explainer here: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/e/2PACX-1vRyUYJKuYeL9a6YhWRDnD6vWkHuSL_2fJBicmC-1iqSy334TMOVGGhni4ByZ91kOTYg11DaXRo8qSth/pub?delayms=3000&;loop=false&start=false&slide=id.g6c4aed1e31_2_832
This is their actual whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LRe0Cv7bBaSeuDO7knxDst4IQVeTfjJu/view
These are some of the questions we went over:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?
• How and when did you originally get into cryptocurrency
• Can you give us a brief introduction to Den Social?
• What problem does Den Social solve?
• How did Den Social get its name and what was the original idea or motivation to start it?
• Can you break down how lairs work, LCP, and LOR for newcomers?
• How does the tokenomics work for NRG & MTR?
• How decentralized is Den social?
• What is your stance on privacy, free speech, and content moderation?
• What are the next big updates for Den Social to release soon or that are in the works?
• Where does Den Social fit in with other existing similar projects?
• Where do you see Den Social going in the next year? The next 5 years?
• If any crypto influencer could join Den Social who would you choose?
• So where can everyone go to learn more about this?
Check out https://den.social/ for more information and to learn more about what they have to offer.
What do you think about Den Social? Are you using Den Social? What are your thoughts on NRG and MTR? Let us know if you have any further questions on Den Social in the comments below and don’t forget to like and subscribe as well!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Den-Social:d
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:49 About Joe
02:15 DragonChain Origins
04:08 Den Social Origins
07:17 What Is DragonChain?
10:30 What Is Den Social?
28:51 KYC Plans
37:30 Den Social Name
41:42 Tokenomics & Features
51:24 How Decentralized Is Den?
1:00:00 Stance On Privacy & Free Speech
1:05:45 Up And Coming Features
1:12:04 Outro
Den social is a crypto monetized blockchain social media platform that offers tokenized rewards that all content creators and content evaluators are competing to earn more MTR by creating quality content and by finding quality content fastest.
Check out their simple explainer here: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/e/2PACX-1vRyUYJKuYeL9a6YhWRDnD6vWkHuSL_2fJBicmC-1iqSy334TMOVGGhni4ByZ91kOTYg11DaXRo8qSth/pub?delayms=3000&;loop=false&start=false&slide=id.g6c4aed1e31_2_832
This is their actual whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LRe0Cv7bBaSeuDO7knxDst4IQVeTfjJu/view
These are some of the questions we went over:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?
• How and when did you originally get into cryptocurrency
• Can you give us a brief introduction to Den Social?
• What problem does Den Social solve?
• How did Den Social get its name and what was the original idea or motivation to start it?
• Can you break down how lairs work, LCP, and LOR for newcomers?
• How does the tokenomics work for NRG & MTR?
• How decentralized is Den social?
• What is your stance on privacy, free speech, and content moderation?
• What are the next big updates for Den Social to release soon or that are in the works?
• Where does Den Social fit in with other existing similar projects?
• Where do you see Den Social going in the next year? The next 5 years?
• If any crypto influencer could join Den Social who would you choose?
• So where can everyone go to learn more about this?
Check out https://den.social/ for more information and to learn more about what they have to offer.
What do you think about Den Social? Are you using Den Social? What are your thoughts on NRG and MTR? Let us know if you have any further questions on Den Social in the comments below and don’t forget to like and subscribe as well!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Den-Social:d
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