ANCIENT POISONERS. Dr. Lee Merritt

"They've been poisoning us forever, and telling us it is infectious disease." ~ Dr. Lee Merritt
Also see IT'S A CONTACT POISON: https://www.brighteon.com/af387538-d50f-425d-b455-6668e6bbdf08
Nicot!ne WORKS for COVID/Flu/Pox/Pneumonia. Airborne bioweapons were not working out too well. So they switched to contact poisons. "We have solid evidence that [contact poisioning] is what they were doing in our country when the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Desmond Tutu in South Africa came out years ago. This was years ago in the 90's. They had witnesses talking about their bioweapons programs and how people from America were going over and teaching them how to do contact poisoning for bioweapons."
FULL PRESENTATION
Dr. Lee Merritt and Mike Adams discuss the coming STAGED PLANDEMIC and the total fraud of virology and PCR “positives”. https://www.brighteon.com/c3134c9b-16e3-41bd-8053-774a8f3b935e
Dr. Lee Merritt Website: www.TheMedicalRebel.com
Dr. Merritt explains the PCR Test FRAUD: https://www.brighteon.com/b83f17cf-7ec4-4460-86a7-731827ae32e5
