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Democrats May Have A New Weapon In The Fight Against The GOP's Culture War
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243 views • April 25, 2022
After going viral for a fiery rebuttal to a disgusting smear from a Republican colleague, Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow joins the Sunday Show to break down how she's countering Republican attacks and offers a potential blueprint to national Democrats ahead of the make-or-break midterm elections.
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