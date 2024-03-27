Reading the Bible LIVE: Jesus is Worthy
Revelation 5:8 NLT
[8] And when he took the scroll, the four living beings and the twenty-four elders fell down before the Lamb. Each one had a harp, and they held gold bowls filled with incense, which are the prayers of God’s people.
