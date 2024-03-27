Create New Account
Reading the Bible LIVE: Jesus is Worthy
‭‭Revelation‬ ‭5:8‬ ‭NLT‬‬

[8] And when he took the scroll, the four living beings and the twenty-four elders fell down before the Lamb. Each one had a harp, and they held gold bowls filled with incense, which are the prayers of God’s people.

Keywords
biblejesusfaith

