THE BATTLE OVER BLOOD

Liz James, Founder & President of Blessed by His Blood, and Tanya Lair—a physician assistant and mother of two daughters who require lifelong transfusions—share the fight to protect patients’ right to direct to donor blood after a decade-long donor arrangement was suddenly revoked. They unpack how a system meant to save lives can prioritize bureaucracy and profit over individualized care, and why this battle is spreading to legislatures across the country.