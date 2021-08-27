© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Path to Freedom Part 4 - The Power of Thought in Manifesting Positive Change
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • August 27, 2021
In this part of the series I cover the topic of "The Strangest Secret in The World" a little deeper and show how I have used this concept over most of my life to manifest the reality I have wanted most. It is an incredibly important idea to understand in moving humanity in a direction that will restore power BACK to the individual and create a world in which illegitimate power, unbridled force and coercion are a thing of the past.
To listen to the entire original recording, click here:
https://rumble.com/vlnfyg-the-strangest-secret-in-the-world.html
To watch the follow up, "Revisited" video, click here:
https://rumble.com/vlqt0k-the-strangest-secret-revisited.html
To learn more about The Freedom Project 2020 and what you can do to help spread the word to more and more people, click here:
https://www.thefreedomproject2020.org
To listen to the entire original recording, click here:
https://rumble.com/vlnfyg-the-strangest-secret-in-the-world.html
To watch the follow up, "Revisited" video, click here:
https://rumble.com/vlqt0k-the-strangest-secret-revisited.html
To learn more about The Freedom Project 2020 and what you can do to help spread the word to more and more people, click here:
https://www.thefreedomproject2020.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.