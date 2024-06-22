BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tragedy struck small town Fordyce, Arkansas: A mass shooting led to 13 victims, 3 of whom were killed. Two of the injured are police officers
189 views • 10 months ago

Tragedy struck small town Fordyce, Arkansas: A mass shooting led to 13 victims, 3 of whom were killed. Two of the injured are police officers. Please keep the victims families and the community of Fordyce in your prayers. 🙏🏽


44-year-old Travis Posey will be charged with three counts of capital murder following a shooting incident at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce yesterday.


"It's tragic, and our hearts are broken," said Col. Mike Hagar. "Our prayers, along with Governor Sanders and the entire state of Arkansas, will be with this community and those affected victims."


Read more here: https://www.dps.arkansas.gov/news/arkansas-state-police-cid-investigating-fordyce-shooting-that-left-three-dead-and-11-injured/

