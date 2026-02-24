BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Date: Feb. 24, 2026. Lesson 37-2026. Title: Justice - Joy for the Righteous, Terror for the Wicked
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1044 followers
7 views • 3 days ago

Proverbs 21:15 draws a sharp line between the righteous and the workers of iniquity. When justice is carried out, it brings joy to those who love righteousness, but it strikes terror into those who practice evil. God’s standard does not shift with public opinion—His judgments expose, correct, and restore. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore why justice refreshes the upright, why it unsettles the corrupt, and how a heart aligned with God learns to rejoice when truth prevails.

Lesson 37-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


Keywords
rickwilesmorningmannadocburkhart
