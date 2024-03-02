DEEP STATE PANIC, Galloway & Bridgen Force WEF Global Leader Sunak To Address the Nation

Visit: https://thefrontline.store
In shocking revelations a Frontline news contact at the Sunday Times revealed the extent of which Penny Mordant is (through proxies) attacking Andrew Bridgen MP to silence him with the ethics committee and the Sunday Times. This in return for giving her the leadership of the Conservative Party in the next general election as Sunak promises her his full support in a secret deal. Furthermore we expose the hypocrisy and the attack on your freedoms coming from his orders to silence free speech by using Julian Assange style tactics via police reform.
