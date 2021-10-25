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COVID VACCINE MAKES MEN GO LIMP SUICIDES RISING
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175 views • October 25, 2021
Covid #Vaccine causing poor sexual performance in the majority of men. Blood Clots were found in most of the people who took the jab. Pfizer also makes the drug Viagra which will be in demand after men take the Pfizer Jab. The FDA has just authorized blood thinners for children. Since when did kids need blood thinners? Two thirds of parents are refusing to give covid jab to their kids. Stop censorship by joining me on alternative sites.
https://www.minds.com/Reup/
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TfBZXSstb9Au/
https://rumble.com/register/Strontiummilks/
https://www.minds.com/Reup/
https://odysee.com/@StrontiumMilks:1
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TfBZXSstb9Au/
https://rumble.com/register/Strontiummilks/
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