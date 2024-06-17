BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FAKE NEWS ALERT: WHO Treaty was NOT Defeated. Games Ongoing w/ James Roguski
What is happening
What is happening
Sarah Westall

James Roguski rejoins the program to share the unfortunate news that the WHO amendments have not been defeated. The news circulating throughout the independent media is not accurate. While there may be a few small wins, the amendments were passed and they are even stronger than before. The criminal elite have not stopped and are marching along towards agenda 2030 with even more vigor. The fight is not over. You can learn more by following James Roguski at https://jamesroguski.substack.com/


fake newsnewsmind controlvaccinewhoagenda 2030amendmentsworld economic forumjabscovidmrnajames roguskiwho win
