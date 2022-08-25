Study: 94% Of VAXXED Have PRE-BLOOD CLOT FORMATIONS! - Shocking Evidence EXPOSED!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & SURVIVAL RESOURCES HERE: https://heavensharvest.com/ USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE: http://wamsurvival.com/

OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN: https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE: https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com

Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent study out of Italy proving without a doubt that 94% of vaccinated people studied have pre-blood clot formations that are clearly distinguishable from unvaccinated healthy people. The study reported on 1006 participants and is one of the most groundbreaking studies of its kind thus far. This is on top of the crystalline formations in vaccinated people's blood which was shown by this study as well as by another German study. Also, 29% of vaxxed teens studied in Taiwan have heart related problems. Cancer risk according to multiple combined studies show an increased risk of 143,233.33%. Lincoln National, one of the top insurance companies in the United States recently acknowledged that they've seen a 163% increase in death year over year among working age people. Millions are dying and they're building the puzzle against us with each passing hour as the transhumanist/anti-human agenda plays out. This is just one piece of the great reset. Eugenics. Despite just being a piece of the puzzle, it is a large one and everyone will be affected, whether personally or via friends and family. Get prepared now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!

PURCHASE PART 1 of TipToe To Tyranny HERE: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/tiptoetotyranny/

GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE: https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL: https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/ Or SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME

Find us on Vigilante TV HERE: https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1

FIND US on Rokfin HERE: https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia

FIND US on Gettr HERE: https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia

See our EPICFUNDME HERE: https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-medi

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE: https://www.iambanned.com/

JOIN our Telegram Group HERE: https://t.me/worldalternativemedia

JOIN US On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/

JOIN US On Flote: https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson

JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE: https://odysee.com/@WAM:0

BUY WAM NFTs HERE: https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia

JOIN US on Rumble Here: https://rumble.com/c/c-312314

FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE: https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media

FIND OUR CoinTree page here: https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson

JOIN US on SubscribeStar here: https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media We will soon be doing subscriber only content!

Follow us on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia

DONATE PAYPAL HERE: [email protected]

Help keep independent media alive!

Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive! https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072

BITCOIN ADDRESS: 18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU

World Alternative Media 2022

Get 25% off Super Male Vitality today and reclaim the edge of youth with our best formula yet!

Get 25% OFF on Bodease NOW! The perfect answer to whole body support can be yours!

Pre-order Alex Jones’ new book ‘The Great Reset: And the War for the World,’ that eloquently delivers a full analysis on the global elite's international conspiracy to enslave humanity!





‘Alex’s War’, the explosive documentary that goes behind the scenes at Infowars and has unprecedented personal interviews with Alex Jones, is NOW available at the Infowars Store!





Shared from and subscribe to:

World Alternative Media

https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media