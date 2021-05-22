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THE BEST IS YET TO COME! "WATCH ARIZONA!" POTUS TRUMP'S BOMBSHELL LATEST INTERVIEW W/ JOE PAGS
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250 views • May 22, 2021
THE BEST IS YET TO COME! "WATCH ARIZONA!" POTUS TRUMP'S BOMBSHELL LATEST INTERVIEW W/ JOE PAGS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lacdPzLCv4Et/
Personally, I think Trump has served his role and done it very well. But the next things to happen will have nothing to do with Trump... by design. The fact that he is back in the media is a foreshadowing of what the AZ audit will show the country. I hope that will act as the first domino on the forced awakening.
_______________________
DURING THIS BOMBSHELL INTERVIEW with Joe Pags, syndicated radio talkshow host, Trump asked an important question. He asked, “How can you govern if you lost?” When asked about the results of the 2020 election, Trump stated that "the election was a disgrace," and "there's great disloyalty in politics." The BURNING REALIZATION that sticks in one's mind, after watching this interview, is "If the courts Finds AND ADMIT that fraud and corruption changed the vote, then we The People have the choice of consciously and purposefully giving our country up as we have known it by doing nothing, OR take it back." The problem with that, is that t would be VERY MESSY because it will have to be a PHYSICAL taking back of our Capital and those in Congress who have taken part in the DEEP STATE DECEPTIONS and CORRUPTION and supported the RIOTERS around the country. No ONE will ever pay for these crimes against our country because there is no “one person” to affix blame. “The SWAMP” is too large and deep for legislative change that would count and make a difference. Also, during this EPIC INTERVIEW, President Trump also discussed election fraud in the 2020 election, touching on the importance of the audits taking place, saying that "Everyone is watching Arizona because the result could lead to audits in other states...." POTUS Trump pointed out that if the irregularities that have been found so far hold true, then he won Arizona by a lot of votes. Joe Pags also asked about what happens if fraud is found. President Trump responded by saying if fraud is found “it will be a very interesting time for our country
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THE BEST IS YET TO COME! "WATCH ARIZONA!" POTUS TRUMP'S BOMBSHELL LATEST INTERVIEW W/ JOE PAGS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lacdPzLCv4Et/
Personally, I think Trump has served his role and done it very well. But the next things to happen will have nothing to do with Trump... by design. The fact that he is back in the media is a foreshadowing of what the AZ audit will show the country. I hope that will act as the first domino on the forced awakening.
_______________________
DURING THIS BOMBSHELL INTERVIEW with Joe Pags, syndicated radio talkshow host, Trump asked an important question. He asked, “How can you govern if you lost?” When asked about the results of the 2020 election, Trump stated that "the election was a disgrace," and "there's great disloyalty in politics." The BURNING REALIZATION that sticks in one's mind, after watching this interview, is "If the courts Finds AND ADMIT that fraud and corruption changed the vote, then we The People have the choice of consciously and purposefully giving our country up as we have known it by doing nothing, OR take it back." The problem with that, is that t would be VERY MESSY because it will have to be a PHYSICAL taking back of our Capital and those in Congress who have taken part in the DEEP STATE DECEPTIONS and CORRUPTION and supported the RIOTERS around the country. No ONE will ever pay for these crimes against our country because there is no “one person” to affix blame. “The SWAMP” is too large and deep for legislative change that would count and make a difference. Also, during this EPIC INTERVIEW, President Trump also discussed election fraud in the 2020 election, touching on the importance of the audits taking place, saying that "Everyone is watching Arizona because the result could lead to audits in other states...." POTUS Trump pointed out that if the irregularities that have been found so far hold true, then he won Arizona by a lot of votes. Joe Pags also asked about what happens if fraud is found. President Trump responded by saying if fraud is found “it will be a very interesting time for our country
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
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[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
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