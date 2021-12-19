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The CIA (Deep State) can crash vehicles and kill its passengers remotely.
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1153 views • December 19, 2021
Julian Assange and his team at WikiLeaks. Informs the world of the Deep State. Not all of the CIA, FBI, and NSA is corrupt. There is good and bad in all departments of government around the world.
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