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Swarm of Micro Flying Robots in the Wild [S2]
Video for the 'Fly through dense forest' experiment.
I knew my Mossberg 590 A-1 would be super useful one day and not just fun to shoot.
Mirrored - Fei Gao
Thanks to Ozy007 for idea