Why Jason Whitlock Believes Diddy is Likely a Government Intelligence Asset

Glenn Beck
May 21, 2024
Sean “Diddy” Combs, one of the biggest names in the Hip-Hop industry, is facing even more controversy after a video surfaced of him violently assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie. This is on top of other major accusations, including human trafficking, that he is also facing. But if all of this was going on, why is it only coming to light now? And why is he being protected from some prosecution? BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock joins Glenn to give his take: Is Diddy a federal asset like many believe Jeffrey Epstein was? Whitlock explains why he believes Diddy likely worked for the CIA to gather dirt on people – and why he probably isn’t the only one: “I think a lot of people in the rap industry are [feds] … it doesn’t require some level of skill, so these people are clearly selected.”
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1wkCo7F6KGs
