And We Know 11.17.2023 Higgins on FIRE, Pharma/FBI exposed, Politician/MSM fear Trump, China. Pray!

LT of And We Know
Nov 17, 2023
Clay Higgins was on fire this week, the FBI is in trouble, folks are getting arrested for trafficking, the media and celebs are making it known that they are scared of Trump, the momentum is swinging more and more towards waking up the masses. Let’s go.
“I didn’t trust [Fauci] from the moment I met him.”
https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/35709
I LOVE CONGRESSMAN HIGGINS!!! https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/102396
Rep Clay Higgins claims busses filled with FBI informants dressed as Trump supporters were photographed in Washington DC on the morning of January 6, 2021. https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/102339
Everything Wrong With The Capitol Riots In 889 Angles | Act 2
https://tinyurl.com/59f66ssx
Barbara Streisand:
"I like Biden. I think he's done a good job. He's compassionate. He's smart. He supports the right things. https://t.me/PepeMatter/17687
Joe Manchin:
"I'm totally absolutely scared to death that Donald Trump will become President again.
https://t.me/PepeMatter/17693
Remember when Antifa Changed their Clothes? https://t.me/candlesinthenight/65325
The man in the second video was recorded on January 6. He describes (and shows) unmarked police vehicles escorting suspected Antifa “Ghost Busses” to the Capitol. https://t.me/candlesinthenight/65317
Tucker Carlson Unloads and Calls Governor Gregg Abbot a LIAR and Gretchen Whitmer a Low IQ Lunatic https://t.me/candlesinthenight/65328
🧐New episode of Cartoon Network’s kid’s show “We Baby Bears” introduces non-binary characters who go by they/them pronouns 😡😡😡https://t.me/makeitrelevant/6189
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3wc1bp-11.17.23-higgins-on-fire-pharmafbi-exposed-politicianmsm-fear-trump-china.-.html
