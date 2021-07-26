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REVEALED !! SO 10,000 UNVACCINATED WERE INVITED TO GET THE JAB, GUESS HOW MANY CAME IN ?
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271 views • July 26, 2021
Not only that they called some of them and the workers at the center got pissed of at their reasoning. The consensus ? That all 18-29 year olds that are unvaccinated are lazy. Maybe they know better ?
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