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Best & Taylor Intel (3/5/2021): The Matrix Prison House — What is Next??
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111 views • March 06, 2021
Earth Changes, Frequency, The Matrix, Arrival, Golden Age, The Ascent & More…
As we approach the 1260th day from the STAR SIGN on 9-23-2017, the Earthquake activity and volcanic activity on the rise, erratic weather, climate changes bring warnings of crop failures and famine over the earth. Frequency changes are causing problems for Earth as well as humanity, and they will continue to get worse as time goes on. We are also ONE DAY away from March 6th, the day where a number of cosmic and earth signs warn of coming chaos. Rumors of War and “provocations” among world leaders are a sign of the tribulation period. Is it possible the tribulation has already begun with the star sign? Or was that just a warning for the BRIDE OF CHRIST and the coming rapture? What is next in Earth Changes? Arrivals and Ascensions, vibrational changes and trouble for humanity, the delusion of evolution vs. adaptation and more… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
As we approach the 1260th day from the STAR SIGN on 9-23-2017, the Earthquake activity and volcanic activity on the rise, erratic weather, climate changes bring warnings of crop failures and famine over the earth. Frequency changes are causing problems for Earth as well as humanity, and they will continue to get worse as time goes on. We are also ONE DAY away from March 6th, the day where a number of cosmic and earth signs warn of coming chaos. Rumors of War and “provocations” among world leaders are a sign of the tribulation period. Is it possible the tribulation has already begun with the star sign? Or was that just a warning for the BRIDE OF CHRIST and the coming rapture? What is next in Earth Changes? Arrivals and Ascensions, vibrational changes and trouble for humanity, the delusion of evolution vs. adaptation and more… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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