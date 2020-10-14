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Pelosi's playing games with Trump | Doug Collins
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9 views • October 14, 2020
Congressman Doug Collins of Georgia comments exclusively on the ongoing confirmation hearings of President Trump's SOCTUS pick Amy Coney Barrett, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's 'games' with the president, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith
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