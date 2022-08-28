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timtruth 2021-22 AUS Deaths Are MASSIVELY Exceeding Previous 5yr Avg Baseline
Tim Truthhttps://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Australia-mass-die-off-updates:0
https://rumble.com/v1hq0qz-critical-update-2021-22-aus-deaths-are-massively-exceeding-5-yr-avg.-austra.html
https://www.rokfin.com/post/97602/CRITICAL-UPDATE-202122-AUS-Deaths-Are-MASSIVELY-Exceeding-5-Yr-Avg--Australian-Vaccine-MASSACRE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eMkY3VkzbqaX/
CRITICAL UPDATE: 2021-22 AUS Deaths Are MASSIVELY Exceeding 5 Yr Avg. Australian Vaccine MASSACRE?!