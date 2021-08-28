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THE THIRD TESTAMENT by MARTINUS A BOOK THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD FOR THE NEXT 3000 YEARS
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10 views • August 28, 2021
What is the second coming of Christ
It is Not a man, or a new Religion!
No, it is The Holy Spirit, and All Beings Lives now in LIFES OWN RELIGION
as described in Martinus LIVETS BOG / The Book Of Life
ALSO CALLED The Third Testament
www.Martinus.Dk
www.TheThirdTestament.Info
It is Not a man, or a new Religion!
No, it is The Holy Spirit, and All Beings Lives now in LIFES OWN RELIGION
as described in Martinus LIVETS BOG / The Book Of Life
ALSO CALLED The Third Testament
www.Martinus.Dk
www.TheThirdTestament.Info
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