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Antifa Assistant Principal Placed On Leave For Saying F*** The Police
Duerst
Duerst
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44 views • September 08, 2020
These are the kinda Antifa soysuckers that are your kids teachers, social workers, counselors, assistant principals etc. Pretty worrisome, although apparently if you petition enough you can put them on leave when they livestream themselves saying F*** the police at a BLM riot, lol.

Read article: https://resistthemainstream.com/asst-principal-who-live-streamed-himself-ranting-f-the-police-placed-on-leave/

Antifa MPS art teacher: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Njl8F4n62WhG/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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