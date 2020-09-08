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Antifa Assistant Principal Placed On Leave For Saying F*** The Police
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44 views • September 08, 2020
These are the kinda Antifa soysuckers that are your kids teachers, social workers, counselors, assistant principals etc. Pretty worrisome, although apparently if you petition enough you can put them on leave when they livestream themselves saying F*** the police at a BLM riot, lol.
Read article: https://resistthemainstream.com/asst-principal-who-live-streamed-himself-ranting-f-the-police-placed-on-leave/
Antifa MPS art teacher: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Njl8F4n62WhG/
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Read article: https://resistthemainstream.com/asst-principal-who-live-streamed-himself-ranting-f-the-police-placed-on-leave/
Antifa MPS art teacher: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Njl8F4n62WhG/
I'm totally demonetized! If you like my content, here are a ton of ways you can support this channel!
Donate on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/duerstthewuerst
FOLLOW//
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/DuerstTheWuerst
Discord server: https://discord.gg/U6Pj2NX
LBRY: https://api.lbry.com/user/refer?r=9VLWfHpyeEXrDCQjw185W7FxjH1eUmYv
Telegram: https://t.me/duerstthewuerst
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/danielduerst77
GAB: https://gab.ai/DuerstTheWuerst
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/duerstthewuerst/
Duer$t Donor$//
8bitflower
Joyce Brown
Quinton Wojciechowski
Terry Kavanaugh
Daniel J Duerst
Adeon
David Ventsias
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