Illegal Migrants at the Border Want to Go to D.C. to Ask Biden for Help

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Savanah Hernandez' film crew reports from the border, asks migrants about their plans:
"We want to speak directly to Washington to ask for help. Show up at the White house and say we are Venezuelans, so help."