❗️Maria Zakharova: "People who believe in God celebrate Christmas to be closer to God but only in Ukraine they celebrate it to be closer to Europe" 👏
Maria Zakharova is the Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation since 2015
