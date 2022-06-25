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PETER KELLOW. SOVEREIGN ECONOMICS, BASICS OF MONEY CREATION AND MANAGEMENT
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1 view • June 25, 2022
The western world is financially currently in the most dangerous situation imaginable
That together will all the other problems, geopolitical, health, etc, we face means all our futures are in a parlous state
QE as the economic policy upon which monetary “management” is based compounds our problems immeasurably
Here I coolly set out some principles as to how money should be managed in a sane nation of the kind we wish to construct
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