Tariffs for Dummies | Larken Rose

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meus Outros Canais:
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gab_figueiro
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/gabfigueiro
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx2Q5RBUONYO5A7vYxVOZ2w
COS.TV: https://cos.tv/channel/33700942577575936
MGTOWTV: https://www.mgtow.tv/@gabfigueiro
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d254x5zSWGQo/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Libertar_09:7
Chainflix: https://www.chainflix.net/channel/29870/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gabfigueiro
Gan Jing World: https://www.ganjingworld.com/s/3gQe1ogXA6
Fruitlab: https://fruitlab.com/gabfigueiro
StoryFire: https://storyfire.com/user/axn4fb1lmv0sttb
Dailymotion: https://dailymotion.com/gab_figueiro
gleev: https://gleev.xyz/channel/62487
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/gabfigueiro
Título Original: Tariffs for Dummies
Publicado em YT, 11 de Abril de 2025
Créditos: Larken Rose
Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZRhKhPxMdw4
Descrição Original do Autor:
6.388 visualizações 11 de abr. de 2025
Since lots of people don't seem to grasp even the bleeding obvious when it comes to the authoritarian extortion known as "tariffs," I thought it was time for a crash course.
_________________________________
If you wish to support what we do here on this channel, donations can be sent...
…via PayPal by sending to “[email protected]”
…via Venmo by sending to @Amanda-Rachwitz
...via CashApp to "$OfficialLarkenRose"
…via Bitcoin (BTC) by sending to bc1qkul6y2uglf0l4l2t95za2v22hx0rtkpqnrmv5t
...via BitcoinCash (BCH) by sending to bitcoincash:qq9a6qyv3n8kfc26d3xkak07d8844smzr5dcu96vvn
...via Litecoin by sending to ltc1qjpaywkxkel3s8es7p90mrplasqhjx72keqgpdl
...or via Monero by sending to 47AaNvMpGYSe7xBeRL6RqXZgtJgDEnivyJvHS8icxncYUmSyZJbh9y3FfjztSZUg7BejcGq3E3eSufkPYoPSW4cZKmJyrcT
...or by old-school "snail mail" to:
Larken Rose
610 E Bell Road, #2-171
Phoenix, AZ 85022